Why cutting your personal carbon footprint matters

Personal carbon footprint-accounting can be controversial, given that the carbon intensity of the economy is mostly the result of decisions made by a small number of corporations and governments, not of individual consumers. The first personal carbon footprint calculator was created in a marketing campaign by the oil major BP in 2004.

But individual emissions really do matter on a global scale. That was made clear in last year’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the first iteration to include a section on ways for individuals and households to reduce their demand for energy and other emissions-intensive goods and services. About 5% of global emissions could be wiped out tomorrow through consumer choices, and more than half through household-level investments like solar panels, electric vehicles, and heat pumps, Felix Creutzig, an environmental economist at the Technical University of Berlin and a lead IPCC author, said in an interview.

The most impactful ways to reduce personal emissions are familiar by now: Fly and drive less, eat less meat, switch to electric cars, and install electricity-based home heating. Quantifying the exact impact of these choices is tricky, Creutzig said, because everyone’s starting point is different. But he and colleagues provided a rough guide in a 2020 paper, which synthesized the results of 53 peer-reviewed studies covering more than 700 options for households or individuals to cut their emissions. The most impactful options, summarized in the following chart, nearly all address mobility and food.

Another crucial impact of these choices, Creutzig said, is that your neighbors notice: Social psychology studies indicate that peer modeling is one of the strongest drivers of behavioral change.

“Social contagion — what your neighbor does — is really important because it can amplify the effects of public policy,” he said.