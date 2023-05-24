Why OpenAI's Sam Altman was just in Lagos

Nigeria receives the largest share of tech investment into Africa, and Lagos was Altman’s fourth stop in the first week of his tour, after Toronto, Washington DC, and Rio de Janeiro.

There aren’t many examples of African startups creating AI tools on the scale that OpenAI operates. Earlier this year, a London-based AI startup InstaDeep founded by a Tunisian was acquired by German vaccine producer BioNTech for over $600 million — but that is an exception. Indeed, the more current link between Africa and AI has been controversial: moderators in Kenya employed to review Meta’s products for harmful content under questionable work conditions were reportedly paid meager wages to make ChatGPT less toxic.

OpenAI presents itself as being governed by the opposite of the ‘move fast and break things’ ethos that spurred Facebook in years past, by devising policies that constrain how licensees can use its models. This month, it told FiscalNote, a company that provides data to Washington lobbyists and policy advocates, that it cannot advertise using ChatGPT for politics.