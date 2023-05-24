Generative AI is helping figure out who is riskier for insurers

Sixfold, which is using generative AI to speed up the insurance underwriting process, has raised $6.5 million in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners and including Crystal Venture Partners, the startup exclusively told Semafor.

Sixfold’s customers, including Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services (BTIS), can upload their own underwriting manuals and proprietary data to its software system, which the company then uses to make recommendations as underwriters review new applications.

If a roofing contractor applies for insurance from BTIS, for example, Sixfold could cite the company’s guidelines indicating roofers are riskier to insure than painters, and suggest the underwriter quote them a higher monthly premium.

“We make recommendations back to the underwriter based on that underwriter's own rules,” said Sixfold founder Alex Schmelkin.

Sixfold also incorporates data from outside partners like BuildZoom, which tracks millions of building permits across the U.S. Sixfold can use that information to flag, for instance, that a roofing contractor has also frequently received permits for electrical work.

