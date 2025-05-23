Events Email Briefings
US sanctions Sudan over chemical weapons use

Jeronimo Gonzalez
May 23, 2025, 6:58am EDT
Africa
Unexploded ordnance lie on the ground on a street in Khartoum. El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters.
The News

The US said it would impose sanctions on Sudan’s government over its alleged use of chemical weapons in the ongoing civil war.

Washington said it would limit US exports and credit lines, further weakening an economy that has roughly halved from its peak a decade ago.

The announcement came shortly after the Sudanese Army announced that it had pushed the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary out of Khartoum, a significant landmark in the years-long war.

However the RSF — which has been accused of war crimes in the conflict — remains a formidable foe, largely on account of the drones it has received from allied nations. “Rather than ending, Sudan’s civil war is moving to the skies,” The Economist wrote.

A chart showing Sudan’s GDP contraction.
