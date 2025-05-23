Events Email Briefings
Scientists discover new bacterium on Chinese space station

Tom Chivers
May 23, 2025, 8:09am EDT
The Tiangong space station.
Wikimedia Creative Commons Photo/Shujianyang/CC AS 4.0
Title icon

The News

A never-before-seen bacterium was found on China’s Tiangong space station.

Samples were taken from the station’s cockpit and returned to Earth, and researchers detected a rod-shaped bacterium which they named Nialla tiangongensis.

It is unclear whether the newly discovered species evolved on the space station — there are likely billions of uncatalogued bacterial species on Earth.

But the new bacterium is well adapted to life in space, WIRED reported: It is able to break down certain proteins most bacteria cannot, useful in nutrient-poor environments, and it has a protective biofilm which should shield it from radiation damage.

