Netanyahu blames anti-Israel hostility for shootings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed international hostility toward Israel for the shootings of two embassy staffers in Washington, DC.

He said Canada, France, and the UK — all of whom recently criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and warned of sanctions if the military offensive continued — of siding with “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers” and fomenting a global atmosphere of antisemitism.

The UK prime minister this week described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and called Israel’s decision to permit small amounts of aid “utterly inadequate;” the leaders of France and Canada made similar comments.

Some trucks reached Gazan citizens on Wednesday, the first aid since March, but the UN called it “nowhere near enough.”