Netanyahu blames anti-Israel hostility for shootings

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 23, 2025, 6:37am EDT
Middle East
Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ronen Zvulun/Pool TPX/Reuters
The News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed international hostility toward Israel for the shootings of two embassy staffers in Washington, DC.

He said Canada, France, and the UK — all of whom recently criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza and warned of sanctions if the military offensive continued — of siding with “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers” and fomenting a global atmosphere of antisemitism.

The UK prime minister this week described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and called Israel’s decision to permit small amounts of aid “utterly inadequate;” the leaders of France and Canada made similar comments.

Some trucks reached Gazan citizens on Wednesday, the first aid since March, but the UN called it “nowhere near enough.”

