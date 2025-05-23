Events Email Briefings
Judge blocks Trump administration from barring Harvard’s enrollment of international students

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Updated May 23, 2025, 12:35pm EDT
Demonstrators rally on Cambridge Common in a protest organized by the City of Cambridge calling on Harvard leadership to resist interference at the university by the federal government in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. April 12, 2025.
Nicholas Pfosi/File Photo/Reuters
The News

A US federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration’s move to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students, hours after the college sued the government over the policy.

The judge issued a temporary restraining order against the policy, which Harvard argued violated the First Amendment, and was in “in clear retaliation” for the school’s resistance against the government’s push to exert more control over it: Harvard recently rebuffed a request for information on its foreign students’ campus activities.

The government’s move would impact more than 7,000 visa holders at Harvard.

The Harvard Crimson argued that the Trump administration is targeting the university because it “had the moral fortitude to resist attacks on its independence.”

