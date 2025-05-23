Francis Ngannou’s PFL Africa plans TV deals on the continent

The News
Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa is in talks to agree new media rights deals to grow the popularity of mixed martial arts (MMA) across the continent, the executive overseeing the launch of the franchise told Semafor, as it prepares to host its first-ever tournament in Cape Town in July.
The company behind the African version of the US-founded league said it was speaking with two pay-TV operators in East and West Africa and several other free-to-air TV operators to broadcast its events. “Distribution is everything,” PFL Africa’s CEO Elias Schulze told Semafor, saying the new deals would bring their fights “into millions of homes.” The partnerships under consideration would be in addition to existing deals with sports streaming service DAZN for international markets, and Canal+ and MultiChoice in Africa.
Schulze described the Cape Town tournament, the first in a series of four planned for this year, as a “launchpad” for the league, whose formation was announced in 2023 by PFL, a UFC competitor. Cameroonian MMA star Francis Ngannou signed for the PFL in 2023, having left the UFC where he was heavyweight champion. Ngannou, PFL Africa’s chairman, is involved in fighter development, brand-building, and fan engagement.
Know More
Mixed martial arts has grown in popularity in recent years, with an estimated 300 million people reportedly referring to themselves as fans. And combat sports have become multibillion-dollar franchises. PFL Africa is also exploring options to enable mobile access to fights, and occasional free-to-watch “people’s fights” to further boost accessibility.
While the official dates and hosts of the upcoming fights are yet to be officially announced, Schulze said the league would be “truly pan-African” in scope. One of the slated fights will “definitely” take place in Francophone Africa, he said, adding that Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal were the leading candidates. Rwanda and Kenya are also under consideration as potential fight hosts in East Africa, with Nigeria expected to host in West Africa.
Schulze said PFL Africa’s aim was to create “a handful of globally recognizable MMA heroes for Africa” in the first few years, adding that storytelling would be central to making fighters household names. The company is also eyeing long-term commercial partnerships with brands keen on tapping into MMA’s rising global popularity.
Step Back
PFL Africa is betting on MMA’s position as one of the fastest-growing sports in the world to help fuel its growth in Africa. Among its investors are Helios, who also invested early in NBA Africa, which runs the NBA’s sole professional league outside the US.
The headline winner of the series of four fight nights will win up to $100,000 in prize money. The league is relying on the PFL’s scouting network to recruit fighters from across Africa, including those living and training outside the continent. Their pitch to fighters, Schulze said, was “a premium global promotion, fair pay and world-class (medical) treatment.”
In addition to guaranteed payments, fighters in the league will be entitled to win incentives.
Martin’s view
The push by PFL is reflective of the growing appetite for fight sports in Africa. DAZN in April sealed a deal to broadcast Nigeria’s Dambe boxing, with African Warriors Fighting Championship’s (AWFC) Dambe World Series to air in 200 territories. Uganda’s Soft Ground Wrestling, with its iconic mud ring and WWE-style storylines, has become an international viral sensation.
The PFL’s investment would be among the biggest in fight sports so far in Africa, and its success would be a positive signal for other potential investors. Its ambitions to gain popularity with African audiences will however require it to consider unique aspects of the African market, including the role of mobile, payment systems, challenges with connectivity in some areas and data prices. A tailored approach is necessary as opposed to simply selling US-style pay-per-views.
It also remains to be seen whether the brand will be a developmental operation meant to funnel fighters into larger leagues in the PFL system. Schulze said PFL Africa would “carry its own weight” as a league, but would offer fighters several opportunities to face off with international competitors including from other PFL-owned leagues.
Ultimately, increased opportunity and resources for African sportsmen and women are welcome — as are all efforts to accelerate growth in an industry that continues to punch far below its potential in Africa.
Notable
- Tournaments such as the 205 ECOWAS wrestling tournament are also helping drive interest in combat sports. This year’s edition featured a women’s division for the first time.