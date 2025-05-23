Francis Ngannou’s PFL Africa plans TV deals on the continent

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa is in talks to agree new media rights deals to grow the popularity of mixed martial arts (MMA) across the continent, the executive overseeing the launch of the franchise told Semafor, as it prepares to host its first-ever tournament in Cape Town in July.

The company behind the African version of the US-founded league said it was speaking with two pay-TV operators in East and West Africa and several other free-to-air TV operators to broadcast its events. “Distribution is everything,” PFL Africa’s CEO Elias Schulze told Semafor, saying the new deals would bring their fights “into millions of homes.” The partnerships under consideration would be in addition to existing deals with sports streaming service DAZN for international markets, and Canal+ and MultiChoice in Africa.

Schulze described the Cape Town tournament, the first in a series of four planned for this year, as a “launchpad” for the league, whose formation was announced in 2023 by PFL, a UFC competitor. Cameroonian MMA star Francis Ngannou signed for the PFL in 2023, having left the UFC where he was heavyweight champion. Ngannou, PFL Africa’s chairman, is involved in fighter development, brand-building, and fan engagement.