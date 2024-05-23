UAE economy minister pitches Western investors on stability in an unstable region

Liz Hoffman: Has the geopolitical situation in the Middle East changed your pitch, or changed how Western investors are thinking about the region?

Abdulla bin Touq al Marri: When we pitch the UAE, we pitch openness, we pitch stability, we pitch visionary leadership. Stability is a key part, given that we are in the eye of the storm. It has been stable for the last 50 years, and will be stable for the next 200 years.

The whole supply chain globally needs to be redesigned and reeningeered, and the UAE can they play a big role. We are at the center of the world. You wake up at 8am, it’s midday in Japan, and when it’s midday in UAE, it’s 8am in London, and at 5pm it’s early morning here in New York.

The sense in the West is that Gulf money is now coming with strings attached that it didn’t used to have, that you want to see investments in-country and not just financial returns.

Yes. Any investment has to have a return but also money coming back. We have a target to diversify our economy away from oil and gas, and the returns as well of these investments should be equivalent to the returns of oil and gas.

You’re trying to make the Emirates a global home for AI. What’s your advantage?

It’s language. You can access all North Africa, the Arabic speaking countries. So how do you take down the barrier of AI not just focusing on one language? That’s the edge.