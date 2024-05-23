Why this hurricane season is forecast to break records

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is set to be extraordinarily busy, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration forecast Thursday.

In its highest-ever outlook for May, NOAA predicted 8 to 13 hurricanes and 17 to 25 named storms, meaning they have wind speeds of 39 mph or higher.

The aggressive forecast is due to a mix of record sea surface temperatures and the chance of La Niña, experts said.