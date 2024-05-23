South Africa’s Afrigen targets local diseases with mRNA vaccines

KIGALI, Rwanda — South African biotech company Afrigen is collaborating with a Nobel Prize-winning scientist to develop groundbreaking gene therapy treatments that target diseases that have plagued Africa for decades.

The Cape Town-based company is working with the University of Pennsylvania’s Drew Weissman, who won a Nobel Prize for developing mRNA vaccines used to fight COVID-19.

“My people are in his labs working with some of his top scientists on mRNA. And, of course, we are extremely interested to further collaborate,” Afrigen CEO Petro Terblanche told Semafor Africa. She said the company is exploring “opportunities to bring gene therapy to Africa” through its ties with scientists at University of Pennsylvania.

Gene therapy refers to forms of treatment that add a new gene or repair a mutated one inside the human body.

Treatments for sickle cell disease, a condition that mostly afflicts people of African descent, have been approved by US authorities in recent months. Gene therapy treatments are also being developed to treat blindness and deafness.