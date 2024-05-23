Biotech stocks are rising alongside bird flu fears

As the United States confirmed a second human case of bird flu from dairy cows on Wednesday, shares in biotech companies rose sharply. Vaccine makers, including Moderna, BioNTech, and CureVac, all saw double-digit stock increases, as investors bet they could cash in on a public health response should bird flu start spreading between people. COVID-19 offered a blueprint: Moderna and BioNTech both developed widely-used vaccines for the virus.

The virus is considered a pandemic threat because it often jumps between species, but less easily among humans. Risk to the public remains low, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stressed, although bird flu has been spreading among cattle, and officials said people who work on farms should remain vigilant.