Russia extends Wall Street Journal reporter's detention

Gershkovich was detained by Russian agents while on a reporting trip in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on March 29, and is being held in Lefortovo prison, a facility that the Journal described as a "sterile facility carefully engineered to make its prisoners feel abandoned."

The American journalist's pretrial detention was set to expire on May 29.

According to Russia's Criminal Procedure Code, detainees can be held during pretrial for up to 12 months with the court's permission. Like in other countries, espionage trials are typically heard behind closed doors.