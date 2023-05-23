Currywurst is now less popular in Germany than — gasp! — a vegetarian dish

Currywurst — the dish consisting of cut-up sausage topped with curry ketchup and curry powder — has been a staple of the German diet for decades, but new data suggests it could be declining in stature as more Germans convert to vegetarian and vegan diets.

Apetito, a large German catering provider, reported Tuesday that currywurst was the third most popular meal served at workplace cafeterias in 2022. The dish had been No. 1 for years before falling to second place in 2020 and 2021.

Spaghetti Bolognese and vegetarian pesto pasta took the top two spots in the latest ranking, leading German media to speculate over the future of a meal that's ubiquitous at street stands and beer gardens.