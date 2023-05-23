How three tech insiders view AI regulation

The founders of OpenAI said an international authority is needed to regulate artificial intelligence in the company’s latest call for a rulebook to govern the rapidly growing technology.

CEO Sam Altman has been outspoken about the need to regulate AI, urging lawmakers to do so at a Senate hearing just last week. In a blog post published Monday, co-authored with OpenAI’s president and co-founder Greg Brockman, and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Altman wrote AI could become smarter than human experts within the next 10 years.

World leaders agree: At Group of Seven summit meetings in Hiroshima this past weekend, G-7 leaders said that AI required regulation in order to be human-centric and trustworthy, Bloomberg reported, agreeing to hold cabinet-level discussions on the issue.

Here’s a look at what Altman and other tech industry insiders are proposing.