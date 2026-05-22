Watch: Semafor Tech Summit

It’s difficult to imagine the second order impacts of technologies under development today: Quantum computers, fusion reactors, humanoid robots. Their real impact won’t come from what they do directly, but from the second-, third-, and fourth-order effects they unleash across markets, labor, and geopolitics.

Trying to comprehend the massive change enabled by new technology requires “first principles” thinking: Stripping a problem down to what actually matters - Inputs, constraints, incentives - and rebuilding your understanding from there.

Through candid conversations with leading thinkers, Semafor Tech: First Principles will move past speculation to examine how technologies actually impact the real world. First Principles will connect today’s technical realities to the news and decisions that will define the next six months, and shape what comes after.