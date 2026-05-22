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US to send 5,000 troops to Poland

May 22, 2026, 6:19am EDT
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Trump and the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki.
Trump and the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki. Brian Snyder/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he would deploy 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing a prior decision as European leaders vie to contain a growing transatlantic rift.

The continent is nonetheless bracing for a potential wider US troop drawdown expected to be announced as early as today, Politico reported.

The straining of ties — the US secretary of state voiced “disappointment” with NATO’s lack of support for the US war with Iran — has led analysts to question the alliance’s future viability, with some leaders calling on Europe to reduce its military dependence on the US. Greater defense spending would allow Europe to address the US from a position of increased “diplomatic leverage,” Greece’s prime minister told the Financial Times.

A chart showing 2025 defense spending as a share of GDP.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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