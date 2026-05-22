US to send 5,000 troops to Poland

US President Donald Trump said he would deploy 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing a prior decision as European leaders vie to contain a growing transatlantic rift.

The continent is nonetheless bracing for a potential wider US troop drawdown expected to be announced as early as today, Politico reported.

The straining of ties — the US secretary of state voiced “disappointment” with NATO’s lack of support for the US war with Iran — has led analysts to question the alliance’s future viability, with some leaders calling on Europe to reduce its military dependence on the US. Greater defense spending would allow Europe to address the US from a position of increased “diplomatic leverage,” Greece’s prime minister told the Financial Times.