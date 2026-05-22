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Trump faces further Republican rebellion

May 22, 2026, 7:11am EDT
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US President Donald Trump.

Republicans are increasingly breaking with US President Donald Trump.

GOP senators refused to vote on funding for immigration enforcement after Trump proposed a $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” designed to compensate those ostensibly politically targeted by the Justice Department.

The party’s leaders in the House of Representatives also blocked a vote on forcing Trump to seek approval for the Iran war after it became clear that they lacked the votes to defeat it, again thanks to a rebellion.

Trump’s standing with GOP legislators is at its lowest point of his second term, Semafor’s US politics team reported: One senator called the AWF a “slush fund,” while others were angered by the president undermining a well-liked lawmaker in a recent primary.

Tom Chivers
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