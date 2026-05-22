View / How SpaceX is making a quiet bet on Africa

Buried within the 277-page prospectus for SpaceX’s $1.75 trillion valuation IPO, the aerospace giant points out that lowering the cost of access to space enabled it to pursue its goal of “bridging the digital divide.”

That lofty ambition to connect over 3 billion people to the internet sits at the heart of Starlink, the company’s satellite internet business. For Africa, the implications are profound.

The continent’s digital divide is less about whether networks exist and more about whether people and businesses can afford to use them, as a recent report by the Africa CEO Forum and Askya Partners argued. That helps explain why satellite internet has generated such excitement. By bypassing the costly buildout of fiber-optic cables and mobile towers in remote or low-density areas, satellite providers can lower deployment costs and intensify competition. Starlink’s centralized model — owning the satellites, infrastructure, customer relationships, and data flows — helps improve affordability at the network level, particularly in underserved areas.

But prices still depend on local market structures, regulation, incomes and broader infrastructure investment. And while Africa’s mobile ecosystem generated some $220 billion in economic value in 2024 and supports millions of jobs, the fear is that unchecked satellite expansion could hollow out local telecom industries while shifting revenues, data, and strategic control offshore.

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That tension is already visible in South Africa, where bitter regulatory disputes have delayed Starlink’s entry. Yet even a recalcitrant Pretoria is mulling changes to telecom laws that could eventually clear a path for the company.

The debate ultimately comes down to whether African countries can expand internet access without surrendering control over the infrastructure and economic value underpinning their digital economies.

It’s not about exclusion but balance, a hybrid model in which fiber, mobile, and satellite networks work together, while governments ensure a level regulatory playing field and stronger local value creation. SpaceX may be betting that satellite internet becomes the infrastructure backbone of the next digital era, but African governments have the harder task of ensuring that such a backbone also supports local economic growth and innovation.