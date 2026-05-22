Republicans’ view of economy darkens, poll finds

Fewer Republicans than at any point during Trump’s second term are feeling confident about the US economy, as the Iran war drives up energy prices and other costs.

According to new polling from Gallup, a measure of overall economic confidence in the US slipped by seven points between April and May, during which time the federal government reported inflation rose at the fastest pace in three years.

Economic confidence is far from the low recorded during the 2008 financial crisis, but the numbers are still bad news for Republicans looking to fend off affordability attacks on the campaign trail.

Only 16% of US adults describe current economic conditions as excellent or good, the lowest in three years, and nearly half rate conditions as poor. More than three quarters of Americans say the US economic picture is getting worse.