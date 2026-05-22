Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Oman talks to Iran about safe ship passage through Hormuz

May 22, 2026, 6:17am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Vessels sail through the Strait of Hormuz.
Stringer/Reuters

Oman is in talks with Iran to implement a system for charging ships for passage through the Strait of Hormuz — an idea flatly rejected by the US, suggesting that no immediate end to the war is in sight.

Washington has touted progress in negotiations with Tehran and several Asian nations have ferried some energy through the waterway, which has been blocked because of the conflict, but the global economy is suffering.

Business activity has slowed in Europe and Asia, and economists have lowered their forecasts for global growth. An ING analyst warned that higher energy prices and uncertainty do “not bode well” for Germany’s economy in the coming quarter, while several Asian currencies have fallen against the dollar.

A chart showing the Eurozone’s GDP growth.
Tom Chivers
AD