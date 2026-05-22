No ‘immediate’ tariffs on semiconductors

The US will not impose tariffs on semiconductors in the near future, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Friday.

“Having tariffs on semiconductors is really important; what’s even more important, than having protection for facilities like this, is making sure we do it on the right timing and in the right amount,” Greer told reporters at an event at Micron’s Virginia facility marking the manufacturing of the US’ most advanced memory chip.

“So there’s not an immediate tariff coming in place tomorrow or next week.”

The Trump administration’s recent visit to China, Greer added, “doesn’t change our approach.”

Greer also said that talks in Mexico next week on the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would focus on “rules of origin and economic security,” though it was “a little up in the air” whether he would attend.