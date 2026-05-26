‘Life by 1,000 Band-Aids’: Trump has no good options to tame inflation

As inflation rises, reality is setting in for the Trump administration: The executive branch has few tools that can unilaterally tame it — let alone lower prices as promised.

Two of President Donald Trump’s top priorities — sweeping tariffs and the Iran war — have fueled an ongoing spike in grocery, gas, and other prices. As the midterms near, polls show Americans are at a breaking point: Consumer sentiment has plummeted to record lows, while survey after survey reveals growing disapproval of Trump’s handling of the economy.

But unless he reverses course on tariffs and Iran, Trump’s options to fix that are extraordinarily limited. Some, like suspending the gas tax, would require a skeptical and mostly gridlocked Congress to act. Others, like rolling back tariffs on beef, face enough resistance from key Republican allies that the White House has decided they’re untenable.

And the few levers Trump can pull without congressional approval or political blowback are probably too small-scale to catch voters’ attention. Trump isn’t giving up; an order he signed Thursday loosens restrictions on refrigerants, a long-shot bid to lower grocery prices.

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But the Federal Reserve, not the White House, controls monetary policy — and Congress, not the White House, holds the power to subsidize goods. That leaves Trump in the same bind several predecessors have faced, Joe Biden most famously.

“I can tell you with some authority that there’s very little you can do to lower prices,” said Jared Bernstein, who chaired the former president’s Council of Economic Advisers. “Trust me, if presidents had that dial on the Resolute Desk, they’d be turning it all the time.”

Beyond definitively ending the war and forsaking his core trade agenda, he can lower existing tariffs “that aren’t what we would call Trump tariffs,” said Scott Lincicome, vice president of economics at the libertarian Cato Institute. That includes slashing the fees the Commerce Department charges to discourage demand for imported goods — known as anti-dumping and countervailing duties — and rejecting the International Trade Commission’s recommendations.

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The president could also issue more visas to foreign workers and waive the Jones Act, which restricts travel between US ports, for all products (he’s already issued a waiver for fuel and its inputs). Other options include rolling back regulations on imported goods, like baby formula, and energy projects, like transmission lines.

But each of these moves would face blowback, and none would have more than a marginal effect on prices, according to economists across the ideological spectrum. Scrapping the Jones Act, for instance, would spark outrage over national security while saving Americans just cents at the pump.

“There’s death by 1,000 cuts; this is the opposite, it’s life by 1,000 Band-Aids,” Lincicome said. There are “all of these types of barriers” built into economic policy, he added, “and every time you eliminate one, somebody screams bloody murder.”

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A White House spokesperson, Kush Desai, told Semafor in a statement that “inflation was cool” and “wages were growing” before the Iran war began because of Trump’s “supply-side policy agenda.” The president, Desai added, “remains laser-focused on cutting costs and accelerating growth on the home front.”

“As these policies continue taking effect, and as President Trump forces this conflict to a successful end, both energy prices and inflation will drop again,” Desai said.