Gabbard resigns, adding to Trump’s long to-do list

Tulsi Gabbard resigned as director of national intelligence on Friday, leaving President Donald Trump with three Cabinet-level vacancies to fill as his relations with Republican senators fray.

In a letter to Trump reviewed by Semafor, Gabbard cited her husband’s battle with “extremely rare” bone cancer, writing that she “must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him.” Her resignation will be effective at the end of next month.

It is not yet clear who will replace Gabbard on a permanent basis, though her principal deputy Aaron Lukas is set to step in for her in the near term. Her 15 months in the role were marked by friction with Trump sparked by her more libertarian leanings — her past opposition to war with Iran, for one, made for particularly awkward Hill testimony soon after the president entered the current conflict.

Yet even as Trump reportedly considered Gabbard off-message on Iran, he generally remained happy with her job performance, unlike other Cabinet officials he pushed out earlier this year.

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“Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her,” Trump posted on social media.