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Exclusive / DNC autopsy prompts more questions

David Weigel and Nicholas Wu
May 22, 2026, 4:26am EDT
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Ken Martin in 2025
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The Democratic National Committee’s release of an incomplete 2024 “autopsy” isn’t doing much to quiet critics, who pointed out the report contains no mention of the war in Gaza.

That detail surprised activists who said they’d had a July 29 conversation with the report’s author, Paul Rivera, and were told then that the Biden administration’s support for Israel cost Kamala Harris votes.

The issue continues to bedevil Democrats: A Gaza working group announced by chair Ken Martin last August has met just twice.

“Ken Martin should release the information that the author of the autopsy told us clearly and unambiguously,” said the Institute for Middle East Understanding’s Margaret DeReus, referring to Gaza.

And at least one lawmaker wants Martin to step down.

“There doesn’t seem to be a plan to turn things around,” Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, said. “It’s time for him to move on.”

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