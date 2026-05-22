Cuba accepts $100M in US aid as domestic crisis deepens

The US said Cuba had accepted $100 million in aid, a decision that may temporarily alleviate the crisis on the island nation even if a long-term solution remains elusive.

A US oil embargo has significantly worsened conditions in Cuba, with regions going days without power. But US Secretary of State Marco Rubio — whose parents fled the island after Fidel Castro seized power — said the chances of a negotiated solution were “not high,” with Washington sticking to its stated goal of ousting Cuba’s communist regime.

Washington has continued building its legal case against Havana, which analysts say may be a pretext for a military operation in the country, though such a move could spill over into a wider geopolitical crisis.