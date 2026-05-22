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Chinese solar exports to Africa surge

May 22, 2026, 9:21am EDT
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Juba Solar PV Park in South Sudan.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Chinese solar exports to Africa in April surged 83% year-on-year, as the energy crisis sparked by the Iran war fuels a surge in global demand for renewable energy.

A glut in production in China has led to a collapse in prices for solar panels and parts in recent years, and Beijing is increasingly betting on the African market, where 600 million people still lack access to electricity: South Africa, the biggest purchaser of solar cells and panels, saw an 81% increase last month compared to the year prior, Reuters reported.

With its abundant sunshine, Africa holds roughly 60% of the world’s solar energy potential, but generates only about 1% of global solar power. The ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade has, meanwhile, driven oil price rises and exposed the continent’s dependence on fossil fuel imports.

A chart showing the average global price of solar modules, in USD/watt.
Paige Bruton
AD