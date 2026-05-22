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Africa Finance Corporation commits $100M to digital growth

May 22, 2026, 9:19am EDT
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Johannesburg skyline.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The Africa Finance Corporation — which mainly deploys capital for infrastructure projects — will invest $100 million in venture capital firms that back technology companies on the continent.

African startups raised about $3.2 billion in 2025, a 40% increase from the year before. But while overseas investors drove a wave of multimillion-dollar funding rounds in the continent’s tech scene over the last decade, a pullback in recent years following interest rate rises in the US has prompted calls for increased African investment.

Alexander Onukwue
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