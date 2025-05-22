Wildfires drive record global forest losses

Wildfires drove a record loss of the world’s forests in 2024.

In tropical regions, fire became the biggest cause of forest loss for the first time since records began, ahead of logging, agriculture, and mining.

Brazil saw the greatest losses — 10,000 square miles, or 42% of the total area lost — a World Resources Institute report found.

Some countries, including Indonesia and Malaysia, had success at stemming deforestation, but overall 17 of the 20 most forested countries saw greater losses than in 2021, when a global deal to protect woodland was signed.

Changing rainfall patterns driven by climate change are leaving large areas of forest vulnerable to fire: A researcher called it “frightening.”