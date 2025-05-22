Events Email Briefings
Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead in DC

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 22, 2025, 6:54am EDT
North America
A police car at the site of the killings in Washington
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
The News

Two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC, by a man who reportedly shouted “Free, free Palestine.”

A suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was arrested following the fatal attack, which the US ambassador to Israel called a “horrific act of terror.”

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both called the killings antisemitic, and Netanyahu said that security would be stepped up at embassies around the world.

Rodriguez apparently entered the museum after the shooting and handed himself in to police.

The museum’s director had said previously that Jewish institutions in the US “are concerned about security due to some very scary incidents [and] a climate of antisemitism.”

