Senate leans toward preserving much of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Senate Republicans are hotly debating whether to do a full teardown of the House’s sweeping tax and spending bill, or gently renovate it. Right now, the renovators are winning out.

The upper chamber is likely to make substantive changes to the House-passed tax cuts legislation, according to interviews with a half-dozen GOP senators on Thursday. And they won’t be on small matters.

But the idea of tearing up the bill and passing something wildly different isn’t exactly catching on, even among those who have issues with President Donald Trump’s megabill.

“I don’t know about blowing things up,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, one of the more independent-minded senators, told Semafor.

“You can kind of see the writing on the wall here. You’ve got Republicans in the House that have been able to move something out. You’ve got a Republican majority here, and you have a president who very clearly wants this to pass,” Murkowski added.

Count her among those who want to change the House bill’s Medicaid language, a hot topic among Republicans who are worried about coverage losses and hospitals closing. She also wants to take a look at the House’s quick phase out of Biden-era clean energy tax credits.

Senate Republicans are also looking at slashing the House’s generous state and local tax deduction, or SALT, changing its spectrum auction language and potentially beefing up the child tax credit. But House and Senate leaders have been coordinating for weeks, and Republicans believe there’s a decent chance that the Senate passes something that closely resembles what the House passed on Thursday morning.

“There’s been a lot of coordination,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., after the GOP’s first party meeting since House passage. “There’s going to be some changes, but they’ve laid down a good bill, and, you know, we make sure it fits our rules and I believe we’re going to make some changes and pass it.”

The Senate has a goal of passing its bill by July 4, which would give them four weeks after next week’s recess. That would require not just negotiating a bill that gets 50 votes but also navigating the unlimited Senate vote-a-rama and making sure the parliamentarian signs off on the bill’s filibuster protections.

It’s a tall order, but after seeing Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump jam through a bill after a week of bellyaching from holdouts, it no longer seems crazy.

“There will be a Senate viewpoint and changes. There will be a lot of similarities, but there’ll be differences,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. “It’s too early to tell how big and broad the differences are going to be.”