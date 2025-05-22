Events Email Briefings
India pushes anti-Pakistan narrative abroad

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated May 22, 2025, 7:57am EDT
South Asia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
The News

India launched a crackdown on dissent at home and a charm offensive abroad in an effort to push its narrative over a military showdown with Pakistan.

The standoff involving retaliatory aerial exchanges this month was the worst between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in years, triggered by the killing of dozens of tourists in Kashmir.

Domestically, India has ordered the suspension of 8,000 accounts on X, including journalists and media outlets, while police arrested an academic who criticized “those who are mindlessly advocating for a war.”

New Delhi is also dispatching seven delegations made up of lawmakers, officials, and diplomats to 32 countries to press for greater criticism of Pakistan, which India accuses of supporting militancy in Kashmir.

A chart showing India’s democracy index scores
