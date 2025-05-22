Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China increases WHO donations as US retreats

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
May 22, 2025, 7:36am EDT
The World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland
Denis Balibouse/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

China will give $500 million to the World Health Organization over five years, replacing the US as the institution’s biggest state donor.

The US gave $1.2 billion across 2022 and 2023, but President Donald Trump announced in January that it would withdraw altogether.

Beijing is trying to portray itself as a global leader, capitalizing on Washington’s isolationist turn: Its defense minister also said it would contribute more to peacekeeping, and a Chinese scholar told The Washington Post that China would likely take a bigger leadership role elsewhere.

It is not a purely altruistic move: Beijing has sought to use its growing clout in international bodies to press its territorial claims in the South China Sea and over Taiwan.

A chart showing the WHO’s biggest donors
AD
AD