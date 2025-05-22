BYD outsells Tesla in Europe for the first time

Chinese carmaker BYD outsold Tesla in Europe for the first time last month, overtaking Elon Musk’s company, which has long led Europe’s electric vehicle market.

BYD in April sold 7,231 battery-powered cars in Europe versus Tesla’s 7,165, with BYD’s EV sales jumping nearly 170% compared to April last year.

This is a “watershed moment for Europe’s car market,” said an analyst at the firm that compiled the sales data. While Tesla has operated in Europe for years, BYD is a relative newcomer, and sales have surged despite tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Tesla sales have slumped in Europe, as Musk’s high-profile role in the White House and support for far-right parties across the continent have sparked global protests against the EV giant.