UK PM Rishi Sunak calls snap general election for July

In an unexpected move, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a July 4 general election. The announcement comes as his Conservative party, which has trailed Labour in the polls for months, remains 20 points behind in the polls.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street, a rain-soaked Sunak touted recent economic wins and warned that the world is currently “more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War,” setting up security to be a major focus of the Conservative’s campaign.

Under UK law, Sunak was required to hold a vote by January 2025 but has been cagey about timing, with most political analysts expecting an October or November date. The snap decision comes on the heels of a promising Wednesday inflation report that showed inflation dropping to 2.3% — its lowest level in nearly three years, and close to the Bank of England’s target — which had been one of the prime minister’s top priorities.