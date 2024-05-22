Iran marks president’s death with muted mourning

Iran began five days of national mourning on Tuesday following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Thousands of people gathered in Tabriz, the capital of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, to mourn Raisi, but some Iran watchers have noted how limited the public displays of grief appeared.

The muted atmosphere is a contrast to past reactions to the deaths of other high-ranking officials in Iran, like Revolutionary Guard general Qasem Soleimani, who’s 2020 funeral drew large crowds of mourners after he was killed in a US-ordered drone strike in Baghdad, Reuters noted.