India’s Adani Group implicated in coal scam as scrutiny on founder’s political ties grows

India’s Adani Group has allegedly sold low-grade coal as a more expensive and less polluting form of the fuel, according to documents provided by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project to the Financial Times.

In some cases, Adani appears to have more than doubled its sales profits by selling imported low-grade coal as a far higher grade to Indian state energy companies, the report showed. Coal accounts for more than 70% of India’s electricity generation, despite air pollution being a leading cause of death.

The alleged scam adds scrutiny toward the relationship between India’s prime minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, the chair of the Adani Group, with some opposition politicians calling for an investigation into Adani after the first phase of India’s ongoing general elections ends on June 1.