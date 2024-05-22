German AfD candidate’s Nazi remark risks diluting power of Europe’s far right

One of the senior leaders of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, AfD) party has resigned. Maximilian Krah also said he would stop campaigning for a European Union parliament seat following backlash over comments he made about the Nazi’s paramilitary force, the SS.

Krah said his statements were “misused as a pretext to harm our party,” in a post on X, and that he had resigned. The AfD said the comments had done “massive damage” to the party in the polls.

The implications extend beyond Germany: France’s Marine Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally party said it would have a “clean break” from the AfD, potentially dealing a blow for their broader far-right alliance, the Identity and Democracy group, as the elections draw near. A recent Politico poll found the ID group is in fourth place ahead of next month’s elections, but “that could all change” if the controversy around the AfD splinters the group.