Semafor Signals
German AfD candidate’s Nazi remark risks diluting power of Europe’s far right
Insights from Euronews, Der Spiegel, and the New York Times
The News
One of the senior leaders of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, AfD) party has resigned. Maximilian Krah also said he would stop campaigning for a European Union parliament seat following backlash over comments he made about the Nazi’s paramilitary force, the SS.
Krah said his statements were “misused as a pretext to harm our party,” in a post on X, and that he had resigned. The AfD said the comments had done “massive damage” to the party in the polls.
The implications extend beyond Germany: France’s Marine Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally party said it would have a “clean break” from the AfD, potentially dealing a blow for their broader far-right alliance, the Identity and Democracy group, as the elections draw near. A recent Politico poll found the ID group is in fourth place ahead of next month’s elections, but “that could all change” if the controversy around the AfD splinters the group.
SIGNALS
Far-right split risks diluting power in European parliament
The right-wing’s growing popularity in Europe positions far-right parties to shape the bloc’s policy more broadly, but they “need to find unity if they are to wield greater influence on the EU stage,” according to Euronews — particularly when it comes to Ukraine. But the far-right factions have a tendency to clash on the nuances of policy decisions so much that“they are not such a big danger” to more moderate party alliances, according to a European Centre for Foreign Relations research fellow.
Germany’s youth are embracing the far right, with violent consequences
Political violence is on the rise in Germany: At least three lawmakers belonging to the government’s coalition have been attacked this month, and there have been several other attacks on moderate and left-wing local politicians. The incidents, often perpetrated by teenagers or young adults in far-right youth groups, underscore a “new level of uninhibitedness,” according to Der Spiegel. The AfD’s electoral success and rhetoric “created a climate in which such violence is more likely,” the newspaper wrote, and the party has rewarded young loyalists by nominating them as candidates in local elections.
Italy’s Girogia Meloni could guide the European far right forward
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni combines “Atlanticism” — a strong commitment to NATO and Ukraine — with hardline immigration and climate policy, making her one of the most pragmatic European far-right leaders, according to a New York Times op-ed. So much so that Brussels now sees her as a key ally and diplomatic force. Meloni has played a crucial role in guiding the bloc’s foreign policy — particularly by working with African countries to try to curb migration into the EU. Some have dubbed her the “Orbán whisperer” for pushing Hungarian Prime Viktor Orbán to allow EU funding for Ukraine. Her success could have a ripple effect, as more radical far-right parties like Le Pen’s RN have scaled back their Eurosceptic rhetoric, according to the Times.