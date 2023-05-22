TikTok sues Montana over statewide ban

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said last Wednesday that he signed off on the ban to "protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party."

The lawsuit calls those concerns "nothing more than unfounded speculation."

The app, which is owned by China-based company ByteDance, has pushed back in recent months on concerns related to its Chinese ownership.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew told a congressional committee in March that the company would not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government, though members of Congress from both parties were skeptical. Many said they support a nationwide TikTok ban.

The suit also claims that the ban violates the First Amendment and the Commerce Clause, which restricts states' ability to conduct interstate and foreign commerce.

Any laws that deal with federal affairs and national security issues, TikTok argues, should be handled by the federal government, not the states. The app is asking a judge to stop the ban from going into effect.