The central question for Monday's debt ceiling talks

While the two parties are still far apart on several major issues, the fight over how much to tighten the federal budget is the make or break debate to keep an eye on.

During a news conference on Sunday, Biden conceded that any agreement would include spending reductions heading into next year. “We have agreed to cut spending,” the president said. “We’ve cut spending and we’re gonna continue to cut spending.”

But so far, the two sides have yet to agree on what would actually count as a spending cut. An official briefed about the talks said that on Friday, White House negotiators offered to keep both defense and nondefense spending flat without any adjustment for inflation next year. That would amount to a cut on paper, relative to how much the government is currently projected to spend in 2024.

Republicans warn that’s not enough. They’re demanding a deal that cuts discretionary spending in 2024 below this year’s levels.

“A red line is spending less money,” Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, McCarthy’s top lieutenant in negotiations, told reporters over the weekend. “And unless and until we’re there, the rest of it is really irrelevant.”

The fight has been made more complicated by the GOP’s position on military spending. According to the official briefed on talks, Republicans on Friday pushed to increase the Pentagon’s funding, which would have required even larger cuts on nondefense programs like education, childcare, and housing in order to reduce the overall budget.

The same source told Semafor that House Republicans sought to cap the budget’s annual growth for six years. The White House is still pushing for two-year caps.

Already, there seems to be a sense in Democratic circles that the White House is likely to give additional ground on spending.

John Lawrence, the former chief of staff to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, argued in a Sunday blog post that while hard to predict its precise shape, a debt limit deal “doubtless will involve a Democratic capitulation on spending cuts.”