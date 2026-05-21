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US sends deportees to Sierra Leone

May 21, 2026, 6:42am EDT
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Venezuelan migrants react after arriving on a deportation flight from the United States.
Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

A plane carrying nine US deportees arrived in Sierra Leone on Wednesday, a move widely condemned by rights groups and experts.

The West African country joins several other nations on the continent that have agreed to receive third-country migrants deported from the US. D

espite external criticism, Washington’s immigration crackdown — which has led to the lowest number of undocumented crossings of its southern border in years — remains broadly popular among Republican voters; a recent poll showed more than three-quarters want the next party candidate to keep the same direction on immigration. But the policy could have considerable economic consequences: A recent estimate suggests the crackdown could lead to almost $500 billion in lost tax revenue over the next decade.

A chart showing US migrant encounters at the US southern border.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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