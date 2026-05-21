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Trump postpones signing AI and cybersecurity order

May 21, 2026, 6:34pm EDT
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US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday postponed signing an executive order on AI and cybersecurity over concerns it could shrink the country’s AI lead over China.

The order laid out “a voluntary framework” for AI firms to share their new models with the government before their public release, stemming from concerns that high-powered AI systems, like Anthropic’s unreleased Mythos, could pose cybersecurity risks to national security and the economy.

AI companies had already been briefed about the directive, but Trump said he “didn’t like certain aspects of it.”

Still, the order illustrates his administration’s deepening reach into private enterprise: The government said Thursday it was taking more equity stakes in tech companies in a bid to boost the quantum-computing industry.

J.D. Capelouto
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