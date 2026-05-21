Israel’s Iran stance changes MidEast calculus

Washington’s Middle East partners are increasingly seeing Israel as a destabilizing force, analysts said, a perception that is shifting regional power dynamics.

Turkey is bolstering security partnerships in preparation for a regional power struggle with what it views as an unrestrained Israel, buoyed by the US, The Washington Post reported. As Ankara positions itself as a counterweight to Israel, their rivalry could “become the Middle East’s new faultline” after Iran, an expert wrote in The New Arab.

Gulf states understood the rationale of confronting Iran, but their priorities are now diverging from Israel’s, Arab News’ editor-in-chief argued in Semafor Gulf. As Iran rapidly recovers its military capabilities, the Gulf wants to pull Washington away from Israel’s escalatory tendencies toward Tehran.