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Israeli minister promts outrage over activist video

May 21, 2026, 6:43am EDT
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Itamar Ben Gvir.

Israel’s security minister posted a video showing him taunting pro-Palestinian detainees, sparking condemnation from some of the country’s closest allies.

The US ambassador to Israel said the minute-long video posted by Itamar Ben-Gvir — which shows security officers manhandling members of an international aid flotilla — had “betrayed [the] dignity of his nation.

Germany’s ambassador too said it was “wholly unacceptable,” a rare sign of criticism from the European nation, which must walk a tightrope given its historic relationship with Israel. While Berlin says it “stands by Israel’s side in deep friendship,” a survey published last year showed a majority of Germans believe Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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