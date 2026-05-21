Israeli minister promts outrage over activist video

Israel’s security minister posted a video showing him taunting pro-Palestinian detainees, sparking condemnation from some of the country’s closest allies.

The US ambassador to Israel said the minute-long video posted by Itamar Ben-Gvir — which shows security officers manhandling members of an international aid flotilla — had “betrayed [the] dignity of his nation.”

Germany’s ambassador too said it was “wholly unacceptable,” a rare sign of criticism from the European nation, which must walk a tightrope given its historic relationship with Israel. While Berlin says it “stands by Israel’s side in deep friendship,” a survey published last year showed a majority of Germans believe Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.