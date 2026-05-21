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Elon Musk’s SpaceX eyes record $80B IPO

May 21, 2026, 7:00am EDT
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A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off.
Steve Nesius/Reuters

SpaceX’s IPO filing revealed the company’s changing direction.

Elon Musk’s firm expects to raise about $80 billion at a $1.75 trillion valuation, by far the largest public offering in history. It reported rapidly increasing revenue — $18.67 billion in 2025, up 33% year-on-year, most of it generated by its satellite broadband arm Starlink. But it also announced a $4.94 billion net loss, driven by its merger with Musk’s AI firm xAI, on which SpaceX spent $20 billion last year.

The filing predicts enormous future growth, much of it from the heavy-duty rocket Starship, expected to enter service this year, but also from AI: Musk has bet big on orbital data centers to meet growing compute demand.

A chart showing the largest IPOs of US venture-backed companies.
Tom Chivers
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