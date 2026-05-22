Debatable: Taiwan arms sales

President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he’s using a stalled $14 billion arms sales package for Taiwan as a “negotiating chip” with China landed with a thud on Capitol Hill.

Taiwan enjoys broad support among members of both US parties. Lawmakers want to see the weapons sales move as anxiety rises that Taiwan — home to a majority of the world’s most advanced computer chips — could face an attack from China, which considers the self-governing island its territory.

Still, there’s disagreement over how far US support for Taiwan should go. Some lawmakers want to see the US defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, but others have significant reservations.

A White House official told Semafor that Trump would decide on a new Taiwan arms package “in a fairly short time” and noted that he approved a $11 billion package for the self-governing island back in December.

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A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington described Beijing’s opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan as “consistent, clear, and rock-firm,” while urging the US to “implement the important common understandings between our two leaders” and “exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question.”