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China looks for signs of optimism in its housing market

May 21, 2026, 6:40pm EDT
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People walk past residential buildings next to the Evergrande City Plaza in Beijing
Florence Lo/File Photo/Reuters

Economists debated whether there’s light at the end of the tunnel for China’s multiyear property slump.

Home prices in the country’s largest cities have ticked up this year, and sellers’ “panic listings” have fallen.

Some analysts “see a turning point” in the crisis and predict home prices will start recovering later this year, The New York Times wrote.

Others argue the uptick in prices is just a lull before another downturn. China’s economy still faces steep challenges.

Core unemployment is hovering near record highs, according to data released this week. Growth in investment, industrial production, and retail sales all slowed in April. And corporate earnings are lagging behind stock market valuations.

Chart showing China quarterly unemployment rate
J.D. Capelouto
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