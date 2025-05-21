Tech companies are hiring fewer early career workers, report says

Listen to the Zoomers. It actually is harder to find a job in tech as a recent graduate than in years past, according to a SignalFire analysis.

Big Tech and startups are hiring roughly half as many early career workers as a share of their total new hires, compared to just before the pandemic. Instead, “companies are posting lower-level roles and hiring more experienced [individuals] to fill them,” the report said.

Big Tech had an odd year in 2023, when there were a higher number of layoffs in senior roles that opened more starting positions for recent graduates. But the job availability didn’t last. And the growth of AI tools that can automate work and replace junior employees may weigh these stats down even more in years to come.

It’s a classic Catch-22: How do young people gain experience when companies only want to hire individuals who already have it?