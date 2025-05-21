Trump, Ramaphosa have heated meeting over Afrikaner row

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump met at the White House for a high-stakes meeting Wednesday, as Pretoria seeks a reset of the two countries’ deteriorating bilateral ties.

Tensions at the meeting, however, quickly escalated after Trump played a video purporting to show violence against white South Africans. He also repeatedly suggested that there were mass killings of white South Africans.

“You’re taking people’s land away from them,” Trump said, likely referring to a controversial land expropriation law — most farmland is owned by white South Africans.

Ramaphosa tried to redirect the conversation to trade, pushing back on Trump’s assertions while acknowledging that crime is a serious issue. Officials stressed that Pretoria hoped to get US technology support to help combat crime, including Elon Musk’s Starlink.