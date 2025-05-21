Netanyahu doubles down on Gaza offensive as international pressure mounts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday doubled down on the country’s renewed offensive in Gaza, as international pressure mounts on Israel.

Israel has “probably” killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza, Netanyahu said. Some analysts have argued that his death could lead Hamas to seek a ceasefire: Netanyahu indicated he was open to a temporary truce and hostage return deal, but stressed that Israel plans to seize Gaza entirely.

Israel’s international allies are increasingly pushing for aid to be allowed into the enclave to avert mass starvation; the UK suspended trade talks, while Canada and France threatened sanctions.

Those tensions were further escalated earlier Wednesday after the Israeli military fired “warning shots” near foreign diplomats visiting the West Bank.

“Any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief said following the incident.